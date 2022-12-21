FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 3.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

NYSE FDX opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.87. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

