Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $78.19 million and approximately $40.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022020 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.