Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0923 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $75.60 million and $25.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021865 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

