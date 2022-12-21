Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 122,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.