Financial Survey: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $450,000.00 20.07 -$2.26 million N/A N/A So-Young International $265.58 million 0.44 -$1.32 million ($0.18) -6.11

Analyst Recommendations

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

This is a summary of recent ratings for RESAAS Services and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -470.63% N/A -355.19% So-Young International -9.26% -3.39% -2.59%

Volatility and Risk

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

So-Young International beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. It serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About So-Young International

(Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.