First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 2.7% Higher

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.58. 630,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,632,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

