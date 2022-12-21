First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,876 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.67% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. 1,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,763. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.