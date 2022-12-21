First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $93.00. 44,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 48,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

