First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $93.00. 44,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 48,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
