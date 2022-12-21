First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 97,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
