First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 97,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

