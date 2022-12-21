Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSPKF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of FSPKF stock remained flat at $13.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

