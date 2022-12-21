Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires 330 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

