Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys 148 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average of $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.