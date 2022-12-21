Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $30.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.