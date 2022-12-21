Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,529 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund comprises about 1.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

FFC opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.