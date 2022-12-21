FLC Capital Advisors Buys 1,337 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after buying an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after buying an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,767,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.56. 80,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,446. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.59, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

