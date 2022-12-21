FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 2,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,964. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

