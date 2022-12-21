FLC Capital Advisors Has $14.90 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 570.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,715 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 38,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

