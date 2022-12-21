FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 10,497 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 331,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,698,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.