FLC Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,337,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. 858,039 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

