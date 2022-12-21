FLC Capital Advisors Sells 514 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.02. The company has a market capitalization of $197.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

