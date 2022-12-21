Focused Investors LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focused Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 3.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.23% of FedEx worth $89,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

FDX stock opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

