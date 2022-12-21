Focused Investors LLC Sells 18,700 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Fiserv worth $122,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 40.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

