Focused Investors LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $76,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.97 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.98.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.