Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.42-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.51 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion. Foot Locker also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.53 EPS.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $58,925.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,657,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,942,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,641 shares of company stock valued at $18,015,008 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 315,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 171,310 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

