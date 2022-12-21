Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $32.83

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.83, but opened at $34.15. Foot Locker shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 43,754 shares changing hands.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,641 shares of company stock worth $18,015,008. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 398.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 359.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,581 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 233,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

