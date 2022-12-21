Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

