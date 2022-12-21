Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

