Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,188. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.76. The company has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

