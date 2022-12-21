Forsta AP Fonden Has $26.98 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 511.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,738,141. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

