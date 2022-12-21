Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 172,800 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $62,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

TMUS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.88. 250,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

