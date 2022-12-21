Forsta AP Fonden Sells 63,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $85.64. 123,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

