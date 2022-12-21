ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.26. 5,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,089. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.47. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

