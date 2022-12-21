ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after buying an additional 827,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 123,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,537. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.