FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Trading Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 137,381 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 17.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 125,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period.

