Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 242,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $411,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,524,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

