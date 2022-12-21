Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,993. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $174.44 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

