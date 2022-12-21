Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 214,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.17. The stock had a trading volume of 254,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.89 and a twelve month high of $260.78.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

