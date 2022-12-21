Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $108.99.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $321,576. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
