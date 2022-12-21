Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $321,576. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

