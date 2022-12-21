Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,777. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

