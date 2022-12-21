Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $723,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. 416,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,164,414. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

