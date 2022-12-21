Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

MA stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.53. 51,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,295. The company has a market cap of $332.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.