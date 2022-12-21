Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average of $189.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

