Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

INTU traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.43. 26,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.05. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $658.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

