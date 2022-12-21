Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 319 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.03. The company had a trading volume of 157,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.99 and its 200-day moving average is $239.49.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

