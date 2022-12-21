Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 40,966 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VO stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.22. 9,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,495. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

