Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.27 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $72.27 million and $329,004.27 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001779 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
