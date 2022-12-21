FY2023 Earnings Estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

FCF opened at $13.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

