FY2023 EPS Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.25.

Masimo Trading Up 5.0 %

Masimo stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $299.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.