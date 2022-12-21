Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.11. Approximately 140,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 909,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.09.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$330,002.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,949,022.18.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.