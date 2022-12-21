Galxe (GAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.14 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

